WanaBana, Weis and Schnucks’ recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches have been found on the shelves of some Dollar Tree locations.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported this finding on Wednesday (Nov. 22).

These applesauce pouches were initially recalled due to causing illness in children due to them being contaminated by lead.

At least 52 lead-related illnesses tied to the pouches have been reported.