Rape Victim Wounds Attacker With Pocket Knife

A California woman is unharmed after she successfully fought off a rapist with her pocketknife, authorities say.

The unidentified woman was in an alley behind a Westminster CVS Pharmacy on Saturday when she was approached by man who exposed himself and asked for oral sex, police say. When the woman said “no,” he punched her in the face several times, pinned her down and attempted to remove her pants, according to the Westminster P.D. That’s when the woman grabbed her pocketknife and plunged it into the attacker’s right hand, police say.

Although the man – later identified as 41-year-old Eresto Nuno – ran from the scene, police had no trouble identifying him when they finally tracked him down; he had a stab wound on his right hand. Nuno is now a resident of Orange County Jail, where he’s facing charges of attempted rape and assault with intent to commit rape, court documents reveal.