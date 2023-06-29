Professor Finally Fired After missing Class For 20 Years

An Italian professor who was absent for 20 years of her 24-year career has finally been fired.

Cinzia Paolina De Lio, 51, has become well-known in Venice for managing to miss so much work and continue getting paid. Although Ministry of Education has made several attempts to fire her over the years, she always came up with documents that justified her absence – like maternity leave and time off to help a disabled family member, according to reports. All totaled, she filed more than 100 excuses over the years, the Ministry says.

When contacted for comment, De Lio said she’s planning to file an appeal in her firing – but “right now I’m at the beach,” La Republica reports