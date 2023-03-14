KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Probation Officers Confiscate Guns, Make Arrest

The Kern County Probation Department’s Youth Metro Supervision Unit seized firearms and made an arrest.

On Monday, March 6, 2023, officers assigned to the Kern County Probation

Department’s Youth Metro Supervision Unit conducted a home call in the 1000 block of Delwood Avenue. 

That’s where officers found 44-year-old Oscar Flores, along with 17 firearms, multiple live rounds of ammunition.

They also found tools and equipment used to manufacture firearms, and a small amount of cocaine. 

Among the firearms seized were two assault rifles, a short barrel shotgun, and a short barrel rifle.

Flores was arrested for various gun and gang related charges.

