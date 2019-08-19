President Trump rages at ‘unstable’ Scaramucci
EL PASO, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the El Paso County Coliseum on February 11, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Trump continues his campaign for a wall to be built along the border as the Democrats in Congress are asking for other border security measures. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
President Trump lashed out anew Monday at aide-turned-nemesis Anthony Scaramucciafter the former White House communications director threatened to cobble together a coalition of former Cabinet officials to speak out against the president as part of an apparent bid to find an alternative Republican nominee in 2020.
Accelerating a remarkable conversion from short-lived White House insider to brash detractor, Scaramucci said in an interview Monday morning that he wants to find a “viable alternative” and is assembling a “team” of like-minded people toward that end.
It’s unclear whether his apparent discussions with former Cabinet officials will materialize into a coalition – and whether such a coalition would make any difference in the GOP presidential primary process, where so far only former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld has announced a challenge.