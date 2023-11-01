Pre-Teen Suspect Killed During Attempted Carjacking

A 13-year-old boy, shot to death Saturday in Washington D.C. in what police said was an attempted carjacking, had nine prior carjacking and robbery charges, all in a five-week period.

Vernard Toney Jr. was killed when he and another youth allegedly tried to carjack an off-duty federal security officer.

It is unclear if Toney was armed, but the officer later told police that one of the youths “had his hand in his front waistband pocket as if he had a handgun.”

Toney’s 12-year-old accomplice has been arrested.