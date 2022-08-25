BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: A Toy Poodle on day four of the Cruft's dog show at the NEC Arena on March 11, 2018 in Birmingham, England. The annual four-day event sees around 22,000 pedigree dogs visit the center, before the 'Best in Show' is awarded on the final day. (Photo by Richard Stabler/Getty Images)

A postal worker was attacked and killed by a pack of dogs in Florida after her vehicle broke down. 61 year old Pamela Rock was mauled by a pack of 5 dogs after her vehicle broke down during her route through a subdivision called Interlachen Estates.

One of the neighbors heard the woman screaming and brought a gun to help fend off the dogs. He fired several shots into the air and the ground hoping to scare the pack away, but when that failed he and several others physically pulled the hounds off the woman.

Police were called and found the victim bleeding heavily. They also contacted the dogs owner, confiscated the animals which are expected to be euthanized. The dogs clawed their way through a rock fence to get out. This is the latest of 5400 cases of portal employees being attacked in 2021, and Florida had the most attacks.

Charges against the dogs owner are being prepared by the district attorney’s office.

-Tony Lee