Popular Bakersfield Restaurant Reopens After Fire

The popular Mossman’s Coffee Shop has reopened after shutting down due to a fire.

The restaurant on 30th Street has been closed since mid-July but is now once again serving it’s famous fish and chips and other menu items.

Owner Rick Mossman tells KGET-TV the fire caused damage to the building’s roof.

Mossman’s continued operating from it’s location on Wible Road in southwest Bakersfield while repairs and cleanup continued at the central Bakersfield location.

Mossman’s is nearing the one-millionth order and expects to sell it by the end of August.

A $1,000 cruise voucher will be awarded to the person who orders the one-millionth order.

The company is celebrating this month with daily giveaways.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi