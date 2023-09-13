Political Candidate Has Internet Sex Site

A candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates has been accused of live streaming sex acts for tips.

According to a Washington Post report, Democratic candidate Susanna Gibson would perform sex acts with her husband on the adult site Chaturbate, soliciting viewers to send payments referred to as ‘tokens’.

More than a dozen videos were posted by Gibson to a different site last September, after she had officially entered the House race. Those videos have since been taken down.

Gibson, a 40-year-old nurse practitioner, called the Post report “an illegal invasion of my privacy” and said Republicans are trying to “silence” her.