Police Search for Man Who Exposed Himself to Two Girls

Courtesy KGET.com

Bakersfield police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who approached two underage girls and exposed himself as the girls ran along a northwest Bakersfield street .

Police released a composite image of the man who pulled up to the girls in a car Sunday afternoon on Olive Drive between Allen and Old Farm roads. Police say the man exposed himself and asked the victims to get into the car. He then drove away.

The man is described as Hispanic, in his 40s, thin build, dark complexion with a black mustache and goatee, police said. He drove an older-model black Toyota sedan with a red sheet partition separating the front and back seats.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Detective Herriott at 661-326-3810 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi