Police Say Car Crashing Into Second Floor Of House Was No Accident

The incident that sent a car flying into the second floor of a Pennsylvania home is getting even stranger.

On Sunday night, a motorist hit a culvert and launched their car into the upper floor of a home in Decatur Township.

But Pennsylvania State Police say it was no accident – they believe it was an “intentional act” and say criminal charges are pending.

The driver, 20-year-old Evan Miller, was taken to a hospital.  No one inside the house was injured.

