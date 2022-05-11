Police Arrest Three Men in East Bakersfield Shooting
Three men are in custody in connection to a shooting in east Bakersfield.
Taeviyon Jamil Wandick, 22, Denell Martray King, 23, and Christopher Thompson, 19, were arrested on suspicion of murder, among other offenses, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The shooting occurred the evening of May 5, 2022. Officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on eastbound Highway 58 east of Union Avenue where they found the driver dead with a gunshot wound, according to the CHP.
The victim’s name had not been released as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600. Call anonymously at 661-396-3666.
-Jeff Lemucchi