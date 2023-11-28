Philanthropists Work To Relieve Medical Debt

Casey McIntyre, a publisher at Penguin Random House, recently died from ovarian cancer at age 38.

Before she died, she vowed to help clear medical debt for others since she had access to excellent health insurance and wasn’t saddled with a lot of medical debt.

She partnered with RIP Medical Debt, which buys debt for a fraction of its worth and forgives the debt.

McIntyre helped establish a fund to collect donations that RIP Medical Debt could use to buy and forgive medical debut.

The fund is near its $700,000 goal, and since every $1 donation equals about $100 in the purchased medical debt, about $70 million will be forgiven.