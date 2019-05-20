Pennsylvania man flushed his grandparents’ ashes down a toilet

Toilet seat taped down with duct tape

A Pennsylvania man has been accused of flushing his grandparents’ ashes down a toilet after his mother kicked him out of her house.

Thomas Wells, 33, from Pittsburgh, faces two counts of abuse of a corpse and a criminal mischief charge.

According to KDKA, she told police that “all he wanted to do was to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol.”

She found out later, through a relative, that Wells had flushed her parents’ ashes before he left. The ashes were kept in a box in the her bedroom.

