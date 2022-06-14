Pelosi’s Mugshot Released
The Napa County Department of Corrections released a booking photo Monday showing Paul Pelosi after his arrest for allegedly driving under the influence back on May 28.
Pelosi, the 82-year-old multi-millionaire husband of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, allegedly drove with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of .08%, according to court records.
The California Highway Patrol and the county sheriff’s department had both previously declined requests for more information or images in the case, citing the ongoing investigation.
Even a description of any property damage or injuries has been withheld.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 13 16:10