Pelosi Evicted From Washington Office
The new interim House Speaker is kicking Nancy Pelosi out of her office.
North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry became Speaker pro-tempore after Kevin McCarthy was ousted by vote on Tuesday.
Pelosi says she got an email from Speaker pro-tempore Patrick McHenry (R-NC) on Tuesday evening instructing her the office would be reassigned for “speaker office use” and to “vacate the space tomorrow”.
Pelosi – who is currently in California attending funeral services for late Sen. Dianne Feinstein – questioned why this was “one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker”.
McHenry was hand-picked as interim Speaker by Kevin McCarthy, and will preside over the House vote for a new speaker.