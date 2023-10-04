Pelosi Evicted From Washington Office

The new interim House Speaker is kicking Nancy Pelosi out of her office.

North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry became Speaker pro-tempore after Kevin McCarthy was ousted by vote on Tuesday.

Pelosi says she got an email from Speaker pro-tempore Patrick McHenry (R-NC) on Tuesday evening instructing her the office would be reassigned for “speaker office use” and to “vacate the space tomorrow”.

Pelosi – who is currently in California attending funeral services for late Sen. Dianne Feinstein – questioned why this was “one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker”.

McHenry was hand-picked as interim Speaker by Kevin McCarthy, and will preside over the House vote for a new speaker.