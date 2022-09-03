Pedestrian Struck By Two Vehicles in Central Bakersfield

A pedestrian has suffered critical injuries after being struck by two vehicles in central Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department reports a man was struck at 9:43 p.m. Friday on Brundage Lane near P Street.

Investigators say the man was walking outside the crosswalk when he was struck by a driver who fled the scene in a black vehicle.

The pedestrian was then struck by another driver in an SUV. The second driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi