Pedestrian Injured in East Bakersfield

A man was severely injured after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday night in east Bakersfield.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of East Truxtun Avenue and Baker Street just before 10:30 p.m. on June 16 where they found the victim in the roadway suffering from major injuries.  He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition on Friday.

Police say it appeared the man was crossing southbound against a red light when he was struck.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 18 08:05

 

