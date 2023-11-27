KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Paying Attention In Class Pays Off

A California teenager was able to save a child’s life, all thanks to paying attention in school.

15-year-old Madison Atkinson rescued a three-year-old relative from drowning after she fell into a swimming pool on Thanksgiving.

Madison’s mother says the child was “pretty much lifeless” after being pulled from the water – that’s when Madison sprang into action, performing CPR that she’d learned in a sports medicine class.

It worked – the toddler began breathing on her own, and when paramedics arrived they said Madison had “performed a miracle”.

The whole family says they plan to take CPR training as soon as possible.

