Parents Attend Church While Baby Dies In Hot Car

Most people would say going to church is a good thing to do but in Palm Bay, Florida, it was the worst thing possible for one couple who left their 11 month old baby in the car while they attended services.

The outside temperature was 81 degrees, according to officials but the temperature inside a closed car can get considerably higher in a very short period of time.

Police say the baby girl was left in the vehicle for three hours. Police say temperatures can skyrocket to 110 degrees inside a closed vehicle in just 10 minutes.

As of news time, no charges had been filed against the parents, but Police Chief Mario Aguello said the investigation is not over yet.

 -Tony Lee

