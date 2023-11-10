Ohio Voters Add Abortion Rights To State Constitution
|Ohio voters have made their feeling clear on the subject of abortion rights.
On Tuesday, voters approved a ballot measure that would enshrine the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution, and ban the government from “burdening, penalizing or prohibiting” those rights.
The measure will negate Ohio’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban, which was blocked by a federal judge late last year.
Similar bills have been passed in California, Michigan, and Vermont in the last year.