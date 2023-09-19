Officer Gets Probation After Handcuffed Woman Is Hit By Train

A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to probation for a year-old incident that involved a handcuffed woman getting hit by a train.

In September 2022, Officer Jordan Steinke arrested a road rage suspect and locked her inside a parked police car, which was struck by a freight train. The suspect was severely injured.

Steinke was convicted of reckless endangerment and assault and sentenced to 30 months supervised probation and 100 hours community service.

Both the defense and prosecution had sought a probation sentence. Steinke also lost her job and will likely never be eligible to work as a police officer again.

Another officer was also charged in connection with the incident and is awaiting trial.