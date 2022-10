A Neonatal nurse in the United Kingdom has been charged with murdering 7 babies and trying to kill at least 10 more.

The report says 32 year old Lucy Letby injected the infants with air or with insulin between 2015 and 2016 when she was on duty at the County of Chester Hospital.

Her trial is expected to last for 6 months. Letbe has entered a plea of not guilty. Investigators have not said what the motive might be for the murders.

-Tony Lee