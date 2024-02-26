Non-Invasive Blood Sugar Testers Ill Advised By FDA
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people about the risks of using smartwatches and smart rings that claim to measure blood glucose levels without piercing the skin.
- The FDA notes that it has not authorized or approved any smartwatch or smart ring that is intended to measure blood glucose levels on its own.
- The use of these devices can lead to inaccurate measurements of blood glucose, also known as blood sugar, and errors in diabetes management that can be life-threatening.
- The FDA did not name specific brands but said the sellers of these unauthorized smartwatches and smart rings advertise using “non-invasive techniques” to measure blood glucose without requiring people to prick their fingers or pierce their skin.
- The FDA says these devices do not directly test blood glucose levels.