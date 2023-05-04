New York Bans Gas Kitchen Stoves

You won’t be hearing commercials in New York by public utilities touting the benefits of cooking with gas becaust gas burning kitchen stoves have just been outlawed for all homes and businesses in the Big Apple.

Officials there say it’s an attempt to stop damaging the environment through the use of fossil fuels.

The measure was buried in paperwork for a $229 billion dollar state budget that was approved Tuesday night by the New York State Legislature. The bill not only bans gas stoves in all new construction, but also requires all buildings taller than seven stories to have electric heating and cooking by 2026, just three years from now.

There are some exceptions however, hospitals, restaurants, manufacturing plants and car washes are not required to make the switch

