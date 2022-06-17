New High School Announces Head Football Coach
Del Oro High School has announced the hiring of Richard Cornford as head football coach.
Cornford is a former head coach at West, Frontier, and Ridgeview High Schools and will become the first coach in Del Oro High School history.
Del Oro High School is part of the Kern High School District and is scheduled to open it’s doors in August 2022, however teams won’t play at the varsity level until at least the 2023 season.
The school is located at 1750 E. Panama Lane in Bakersfield.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 17 07:35