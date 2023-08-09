New Guidelines Issued For Covid Symptoms

Early in the pandemic, there were obvious signs that you had been hit with Covid-19.

Now, loss of smell and taste is no longer as common as a virus symptom.

According to data from the National Institutes of Health for COVID-19, fewer patients are reporting the symptoms.

Researchers say that reports of loss of smell and taste decreased after the Omicron variant emerged, which could be proof of how the virus has evolved between variants.

“In the past, people were quite aware, if they had a cold and they lost their sense of smell, that they potentially had COVID. Whereas now, you really can’t tell,” Dr. Evan Reiter, medical director of VCU Health’s Smell and Taste Disorders Center, said CBS News.

-Tony Lee