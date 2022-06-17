Naked Woman Steals Police Car
A Chicago woman stole a police car, then ran over the officer who was driving it… Oh…. and did I mention the woman was completely naked while she was doing all of this???
It wasn’t your average car jacking… she didn’t pull a gun and force the cop out of his car…. She took off her clothes and threw herself down naked in the middle of the street. Naturally, the officer got out and tried to check the woman out and see what was her problem. That’s when the 34 year old woman got up, jumped into the patrol car, and sped off… still completely naked, running over the officer in the process.
She was finally captured when she ran into 5 other vehicles on the freeway during the ensuing car chase.
The officer is recovering in a hospital… the woman is being evaluated for psychological problems.
– Tony Lee