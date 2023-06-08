Naked Couple Eat And Drink At Busy Pub

In Britain, a man and woman went out to eat carrying with them the… “bare” necessities.

They walked into a pub that was also serving families with children totally naked, sat down and order a meal.

Several customers walked out in outrage that the pub would serve them and not throw the pair out, white others had already paid for their food and felt forced to share the restaurant with the naked pair.

Police later identified them as Neil Cox and Danielle Quiggan, but said they had not broken any laws and could neither be forced to cover up or leave. A quick search of the internet shows there are no laws against public nudity in Britain as long as the person does not cause alarm or distress or perform indecent acts.

Customers say the managers of the establishment should not be able to advertise the business as being family friendly if they are willing to allow naked people to come in.

-Tony Lee