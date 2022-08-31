Movie Prices Rolled Back 50 Years

If inflation or pandemic related financial issues have kept you from a night out at the movies, This Saturday may be your chance to see that block buster you thought you couldn’t afford. A night at the cinema could cost you upwards of $60 if you take a date and enjoy refreshments at the concession stand… but September 3rd is “National Cinema Day” and several local theaters are opening the doors for just $3 per ticket.

Regal, Cinemark, AMC and I-Max all say they will participate in the event. And if you live in Hawaii, Consolidated Theaters will not only give you a ticket for $3, but they will thrown in the popcorn and a soda as well.

In all, about 30 thousand screens across the U.S. will offer the $3 deal, but expect the seats to be taken fast, so get there early.

-Tony Lee