Motorcyclist Dead After Accident on Highway 178
A motorcyclist is dead after a head-on collision on Highway 178 in the Kern River Canyon.
The California Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at around 6:27 p.m. Thursday between the motorcycle and a vehicle near Democrat Road.
Authorities say Yates Brooks, 49, of Los Banos, Calif., was driving a 2010 Ford Edge westbound on Highway 178 east of Democrat Rd. at around 35 to 40 miles per hour when the 64-year-old motorcyclist driving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound crossed into the path of the Ford.
The impact ejected the rider from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.