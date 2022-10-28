Motorcyclist Burned When Police Taser Ignites Gasoline

Trying to outrun police has never been a good idea, but doing that while wearing a container of gasoline wasn’t too bright either. In Arkansas, a motorcycle rider wearing a backpack that contained a gallon of gasoline burst into flames when police used a taser to stop him from advancing.

The unidentified man is in the hospital recovering from burns and facing several felony charges when he is released including failure to register a vehicle, felony evading, having no insurance, reckless driving and no drivers license.

Police say he ignored several traffic signals and officers attempts to stop him, and as he headed towards the interstate freeway, an officer deployed his taser as a last resort.

-Tony Lee