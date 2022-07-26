Motorcycle Victim Identified

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a motorcycle rider who was killed over the weekend at Rosedale Hwy and Gibson…

The Kern County Coroner’s office says 42 year old Salvador Vallejo appears to have lost control of his bike as he was driving east on Rosedale just a few feet past the intersection with Gibson and was thrown from the machine.

It was just after midnight when the accident happened, and the investigation continues to see if there is any alcohol or drug impairment… and also to determine if there were any other factors such as speed, or another vehicle that may have also been involved.

-Tony Lee