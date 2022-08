The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident in northwest Bakersfield.

Tyler Jordan Bishop, 28, of Bakersfield died at around 6:04 a.m. Wednesday in the crash on Riverlakes Drive west of Coffee Road near Centennial High School.

Bishop died at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Bishop was the only person involved in the crash.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi