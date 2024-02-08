Mother Of School Shooter Sentenced

Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a first-of-its-kind trial.

The jury returned a unanimous verdict on Tuesday, after 10 hours of deliberations.

It’s the first time in U.S. history a parent has been found criminally responsible for a murder carried out by their child.

Prosecutors argued that Jennifer and her husband James were negligent in purchasing the gun used by the 15-year-old Ethan to kill four students in the November 2021 shooting.

She faces up to 15 years in prison for each of four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

James Crumbley is still awaiting trial on similar charges. Ethan was tried as an adult and sentenced to life without parole last December.