KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Mother Of School Shooter Sentenced

Share
Mother Of School Shooter Sentenced
AlphaMedia/Bakersfield

Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a first-of-its-kind trial.

The jury returned a unanimous verdict on Tuesday, after 10 hours of deliberations.

It’s the first time in U.S. history a parent has been found criminally responsible for a murder carried out by their child.

Prosecutors argued that Jennifer and her husband James were negligent in purchasing the gun used by the 15-year-old Ethan to kill four students in the November 2021 shooting.

She faces up to 15 years in prison for each of four counts of involuntary manslaughter. 

James Crumbley is still awaiting trial on similar charges.  Ethan was tried as an adult and sentenced to life without parole last December.

Trending

1

Victim in Fatal East Bakersfield Shooting Identified
2

Bakersfield City Fire Captain Dies
3

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important
4

Mariachi Divas to perform in Bakersfield, CA
5

Storm Hits California, Officials Advise You To Be Prepared