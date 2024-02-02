More People Out Of Work

The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits went up again.

According to Thursday’s report from the Labor Department, the number of applications filed for unemployment aid rose by 9 thousand for the week ending January 27.

This brought the total to 224 thousand, 12 thousand more than predicted by analysts.

Overall, 1.898 million Americans were collecting unemployment benefits.

An employment report for January will be released on Friday.

Why do you think this number has risen so much? In what ways does this affect the economy?