More People Are Employed This Week Than Last Week

The number of people applying for unemployment benefits in the U.S. dropped last week.

According to the report from The Labor Department, the number dropped by 4 thousand-down to 228 thousand- for the week ending August 26.

The four-week moving average is now at 237.5 thousand.

While The Labor Department will release a more complete report on job numbers on Friday, it is believed that 170 thousand jobs were added in the U.S. for the month of August.

Overall, 1.73 were reportedly collecting unemployment benefits for the week ending August 19.

