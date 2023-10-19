More Charges Possible In “RUST” Shooting
Alec Baldwin could once again face manslaughter charges over the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.
Special prosecutors are seeking to recharge Baldwin and will present new evidence to a grand jury later this year.
In October of 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when a gun held by Baldwin discharged a live bullet.
Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January, but those charges were later dropped.
The on-set weapons supervisor, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is set to go to trial on manslaughter charges next year.