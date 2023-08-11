More charges are Leveled For Jan 6th Actions

The number of people charged for their connection to the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol surpassed 1,100 this week.

The Justice Department announced that as of August 6, more than 1,106 defendants were charged in nearly all 50 states and Washington, D.C., for actions they took during insurrection.

The announcement says 372 people were charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, including 112 people who were charged with using a dangerous or deadly weapon or causing serious injury to an officer.

About 140 officers were assaulted that day.

Eleven individuals were also arrested in connection with assaulting a member of the media or destroying their equipment.

About 967 individuals were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted area on federal property, including 104 who entered with a dangerous weapon.

The DOJ says that about 64 people were also charged with destruction of government property, and 51 with stealing it.