Missed Opportunity For A Gigantic Banana Split

An overturned tractor trailer spilled nearly 20 tons of ice cream onto a Pennsylvania highway overnight.

The Emlenton Fire Department says the ‘crash a la mode’ left 39,000 pounds of ice cream on I-80 in Clarion County.

The spill left a ‘rocky road’ that took about three hours to clear. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The only accident comparable happened in March of 1965 when a 33 year old truck driver carrying 30,000 pounds of bananas crashed on a steep hill in Scranton Pennsylvania.

That incident was immortalized in 1974 by a song recorded by folk singer Harry Chapin.

-Tony Lee