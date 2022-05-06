Millions Die Woldwide From Covid 19, Including Kern County Patients
The numbers are out, and the World Health Organization says they can now tell us just how many people are dead as a result of Covid 19.
The organization says worldwide, 15 million people have died as a direct result of Covid 19, and one million of them are right here in the United States.
It doesn’t really matter if you think the Spanish Flu killed more Americans in 2 and a half years, than Covid, and it didn’t, or if you think more people lived through the disease than died from it our with it. What matters is, they are still dead, and likely would not be had they not contracted Covid.
Chances are, those who died could care less about anyone’s political agenda. They’re still dead, and neither science nor politics can change that.
The latest numbers from Kern County Public Health indicate 239,733 Kern County residents have died from Covid.
– Tony Lee