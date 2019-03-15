Michael Flynn, Rick Gates, 2 key witnesses in Mueller probe could factor into multiple other investigations

WASHINGTON - JULY 26: FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee July 26, 2007 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The hearing was held to examine whether the FBI have misused their power. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Amid signs that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is nearing a conclusion, material gleaned from at least two of Mueller’s key witnesses is still being used in multiple other investigations, according to new court testimony.

The details, shared in two separate status updates from federal prosecutors Friday, provide the latest indication that much of the legal work that started under the special counsel probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election could continue long after he disbands his team.

On Tuesday, Mueller’s team and Flynn’s defense team filed a joint status report indicating that Flynn is still not ready for sentencing because of Kian’s upcoming trial scheduled for July. In the court document, Mueller’s team stated that aside from Kian’s case in the Eastern District of Virginia, Flynn’s “cooperation is otherwise complete.”

At Friday’s hearing, Kian’s attorney Bob Trout argued that prosecutor Gillis’ statement that some of Flynn’s statements are still being used in other “continued investigations” is inconsistent with what the special counsel’s team reported earlier this week.

