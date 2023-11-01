Men May Have to Choose Between Using Phone Or Having Kids

A new study suggests cell phones could be behind reduced sperm counts in men.

The study found that young men between the ages of 18 and 22 that use their cell phone at least 20 times a day are at higher risk for a low sperm count.

However, things might be improving – researchers say the impact lessened over the 13 years of the study, suggesting that newer cell phone technology might be less dangerous.

Researchers also say the study “should not cause alarm or drastic changes in habits” – and that exercise, diet, and avoiding cigarettes and alcohol have more impact on sperm count than cell phones.