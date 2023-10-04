McCarthy Ousted As House Speaker

In a shocking move, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the job in a vote held Tuesday.

The vote passed 216-210, with eight Republicans – led by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz – joining with House Democrats in approving a motion to vacate the speaker’s chair.

It’s the first time ever the House has voted to remove the sitting Speaker.

Gaetz has feuded with McCarthy over last week’s funding bill that avoided a partial government shutdown.

It’s not clear who McCarthy’s successor will be – or if McCarthy himself might be able to win the job back.

His tenure as Speaker lasted just 269 days.