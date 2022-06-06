Mass Shootings Mount Across U.S.
Another mass shooting leaves 3 people dead and 17 wounded in Tennessee. To date, there have been more mass shootings this year than there have been days in the year… a sad commentary on how our society has changed, and how random violence has become a norm.
The most recent event happened in a night club in Chattanooga where some of the wounded were not shot, but actually hit by cars desperately trying to escape the event. No arrests have been made as of yet, and it follows another shooting in the same city one week ago where 6 people were injured.
-Tony Lee