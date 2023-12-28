Married Couple Arrested For Killing Relatives

They say blood is thicker than water…So perhaps the best way to terminate blood relationships is to kill off the ones you don’t like.

A South Carolina couple has been arrested in the quadruple murder of four family members in 2015.

Amy and Ross Vilardi were arrested earlier this month, eight years after killing Amy’s mother, grandmother, stepfather, and his mother on Halloween night.

It was Amy who first called 911, claiming to have found the victims dead from gunshot wounds. She even appeared on local TV news reports about the murder.

Police have not given a motive for the murders, or why the investigation took so long.

-Tony Lee