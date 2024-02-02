Mariachi Divas to perform in Bakersfield, CA

BAKERSFIELD, Cali. – (February 4, 2024) – 6x Grammy Award-nominees and 2x Grammy Award-winners, Mariachi Divas, will be performing live in concert at Harvey Auditorium in Bakersfield High School, 1241 “G” Street, Bakersfield, CA on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. Single tickets for this performance will also be available for $45 (adults), $10 (students through high school and full-time college students.) Tickets are available for purchase at the door and on the website: www.bakersfieldconcertseries.org Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @bakersfieldconcertseries.

For more information call 661-769-6296, or contact us via email at [email protected]

6x Grammy Award-nominees and 2x Grammy Award-winners, Mariachi Divas, are a unique, all-female multi-cultural ensemble with its foundation and roots in Mariachi. The ensemble, under the musical direction of Grammy Award-winner Alberto “Beto” Jimenez Maeda, draw upon its members diverse influences to create music that is traditional, and then some! Based in Southern California, the group regularly performs at the Arrowhead Pond, Staples Center, and the Universal Ampitheatre – that is, when they aren’t traveling the world or performing as the offical mariachi group for Disney Pixar’s Coco-inspired show at Plaza de La Familia/Dia de Los Muertos celebration at Disneyland. Click Here To View A Video Of Mariachi Divas.

The Bakersfield Community Concert Association has been presenting internationally acclaimed artists to the community since 1920. This all-volunteer nonprofit organization is committed to enriching the cultural life of the community through live performances. Thanks to the generosity of patrons, sponsors and season ticket-holders, these concerts are offered at affordable, family-friendly prices.

Live On Stage, Inc. provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters. View a video about Live On Stage.