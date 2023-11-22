Man Thought To Be Pauper Dies A Millionaire

Geoffrey Holt was a humble man who worked as caretaker of a trailer park in Hinsdale, New Hampshire. He had no car, shabby clothing, and hardly any furniture. He was also a millionaire.

After the 82-year-old Holt died in June, he left the town a shocking gift: $3.8 million to be spent on “education, health, recreation and culture.”

Turn out Holt was an ace investor who built up a small fortune while continuing to live frugally. Only one person, his best friend, had any idea.

The small town of 4,200 is now figuring out how to spend the money. Some ideas include building restorations, a driver’s ed course, or new ballot-counting machines.