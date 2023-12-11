Man Still Loves Woman Who Shot Him

An Ohio man says he still loves his ex-girlfriend, even after she shot him in the testicle.

Charlie Glenn said his ex-girlfriend, Tonya Nester, asked him to take a walk, but he noticed she had a gun on her.

Gleen told WXIX, “She said it was a pellet gun, and I said, ‘Let me see it because I’m not going anywhere with you if you got a gun,’ and she pulled it out and shot me.”

Nester is currently in Butler County Jail on a $100,000 bond. She faces charges of felonious assault.

Despite being shot, Glenn said, “I still to this day love her.”