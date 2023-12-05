Man Kills Intruder, Child And Grandmother Watch

A Los Angeles homeowner over the weekend managed to turn the tables on an intruder, shooting him dead – while a child and grandmother watched in horror.

The unidentified man was in his Granada Hills home with his family late Saturday night when a group of three or four men wearing “dark clothing, hoodies and masks” suddenly burst in, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “A suspect pointed a weapon at the victim, and while the suspects were inside the residence, the victim produced a firearm and a shooting occurred,” an incident report reads. The man then chased the remaining intruders out of his house, police say. They took off in a black BMW, the victim reports.

Although police say the toddler and grandmother were “rattled” by the invasion and subsequent shooting, none of the victims were hurt in the incident. The shooter was put in handcuffs and transported to a police station for questioning but was later released, according to the LAPD. As of mid-Monday afternoon, the remaining suspects were still at large.